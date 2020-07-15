Wyoming schedules home-and-home series with Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has added a Power Five opponent to a pair of its future football schedules.

The Cowboys will begin a home-and-home series with Arizona in 2030, the school announced Wednesday. UW will make the trip to Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 14, 2030, before hosting the Pac-12's Wildcats on Sept. 17, 2033.

The 2030 game will be the teams' first meeting since both teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference more than 40 years ago. UW won the most recent matchup, 13-12, in 1977 -- Arizona's last season as a member of the WAC before leaving for the Pacific-10, which has since expanded to the Pac-12.

Arizona is the latest Power Five opponent to land on UW's non-conference schedule in coming years. Others include Illinois (2022), Texas Tech (2023, 2028), Texas (2023), Arizona State (2024), Utah (2025) and California (2028, 2029).

UW has played at least one Power Five opponent in each of Craig Bohl's six seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, but UW's game against Utah scheduled for the coming season has been canceled after the Pac-12 announced its member schools will be playing conference-only slates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter

