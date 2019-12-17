Wyoming set to ink bulk of 2020 recruiting class during early signing period

LARAMIE — The next wave of Wyoming football players will soon officially join the program.

Most of them anyway.

Wednesday is the first day of college football’s early signing period, and the Cowboys will use it to sign most of their 2020 recruiting class. Wyoming enters the day with 17 verbal commitments, though head coach Craig Bohl said as many as 20 recruits could ink with the Cowboys by the end of the day.

“There’s always going to be some surprises, too,” Bohl said. “There will be some good that happens that maybe you didn’t anticipate. And then there’s going to be something that’s disappointing that you didn’t anticipate. In the end, you have a watershed that’s about right, and I think that’s probably where we’ll be.”

Nine of Wyoming’s commitments are rated as three-star recruits by 247Sports or Rivals. The Cowboys’ highest-ranked commit is Simeon (Illinois) cornerback Chau Smith, who gave his verbal pledge to Wyoming over the weekend. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Smith is rated the 30th-best recruit in Illinois, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.