Wyoming set to ink bulk of 2020 recruiting class during early signing period

LARAMIE — The next wave of Wyoming football players will soon officially join the program.
Most of them anyway.
Wednesday is the first day of college football’s early signing period, and the Cowboys will use it to sign most of their 2020 recruiting class. Wyoming enters the day with 17 verbal commitments, though head coach Craig Bohl said as many as 20 recruits could ink with the Cowboys by the end of the day.
“There’s always going to be some surprises, too,” Bohl said. “There will be some good that happens that maybe you didn’t anticipate. And then there’s going to be something that’s disappointing that you didn’t anticipate. In the end, you have a watershed that’s about right, and I think that’s probably where we’ll be.”
Nine of Wyoming’s commitments are rated as three-star recruits by 247Sports or Rivals. The Cowboys’ highest-ranked commit is Simeon (Illinois) cornerback Chau Smith, who gave his verbal pledge to Wyoming over the weekend. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Smith is rated the 30th-best recruit in Illinois, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
More importantly for Wyoming, Smith and the rest of the commits would help fill some needs assuming they follow through with their pledges and sign with the Cowboys. Wyoming has 12 seniors on its two-deep. Eleven of them are starters, including linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia; safety Alijah Halliburton; cornerback Tyler Hall; receivers Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli; and kicker Cooper Rothe.
Smith is one of two cornerback commits for Wyoming, which also has a safety in the fold in Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) standout Isaac White. The Cowboys have a commitment from Thomas Jefferson (Colorado) receiver Keshaun Taylor and a handful of athletes committed in Windsor (Colorado) product Wyett Ekeler, Legend (Colorado) product Cameron Smith and Sedro Woolley (Washington) athlete Brent VanderVeen, all of whom could help at receiver, linebacker, running back or defensive back. Ekeler is the brother of San Diego Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.
Wyoming has commitments from six combined linemen that can provide depth along offensive and defensive lines that lose just one senior, Josiah Hall, off the two-deep. The Cowboys also have a quarterback already in the fold in St. Bonaventure (California) three-star signal caller Gavin Beerup, an important get given Tyler Vander Waal’s decision to enter the transfer portal. Should Vander Waal leave the program, that would leave the Cowboys with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster pending Beerup’s signing.“We’re always going to have a couple of positional needs, but I think we’ve hit most of our baselines,” Bohl said. “We’ll know a little bit more on signing day.”
And for the seventh time in as many recruiting classes under Bohl, Wyoming is in line to sign a prospect from its own state. Thunder Basin athlete Caleb Driskill gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys in November. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder played running back and linebacker, averaging 12.3 tackles as a senior for the Bolts on his way to earning the nod as the Star-Tribune’s Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year.
Driskill was recruited by Wyoming as a fullback, a position currently held down by Torrington native Skyler Miller. Bohl said it’s no accident his signing classes continue to include local flavor.
“That’s always going to be important. We will turn over every rock and find another Logan Wilson or Josh Harshman,” Bohl said, referencing the Casper natives. “We’re committed to that.”
Wyoming’s commitments represent eight different states. Six of them hail from Colorado, the most of any state. But with commitments from Nebraska, Texas and Illinois, too, the Cowboys are taking full advantage of what Bohl believes is a realistic geographical footprint that’s grown some in recent years with Wyoming putting together four straight bowl-eligible seasons.
“I think our net is a good net,” Bohl said. “We’ve vetted these guys. If we keep on putting these positive classes back to back to back, this is where more consistency is going to come from.”
