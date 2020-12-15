Wyoming set to ink first signees of unusual 2021 recruiting cycle

LARAMIE -- For the fourth time in his tenure, Craig Bohl is going to start officially bringing a new crop of players into the Wyoming football program before the year is over.
The difference this time is the Cowboys’ seventh-year coach hasn’t seen many of them play in person.
“It’s been a challenging year for us because our m-o typically has been to really do heavy senior eval(uations),” Bohl said. “Most of the time, I’ve been on a plane Friday night standing on the sideline some place, and I’ve not been able to do that at all. None of our coaches have. So that has handcuffed us a little bit.”
The NCAA implemented a recruiting “dead period” when the coronavirus outbreak began in the spring, and it will last through at least April. College coaches are prohibited from having face-to-face contact with recruits during a dead period, so relationships that are usually built between coaches and prospective athletes through official visits and in-person evaluations have largely been forged by gobs of phone calls, Zoom meetings and film study.
The only thing that seemingly hasn’t changed in the recruiting world is the calendar.
UW is set to sign a bulk of its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of football’s early signing period. Teams have been able to start signing players in December since 2017 when the NCAA introduced an early 72-hour signing period in addition to the traditional signing period in February.
And despite the unique circumstances under which UW has had to piece this recruiting class together, the Cowboys will sign double-digit players Wednesday if everything goes according to plan.
UW enters the day with 16 verbal commitments, though some of them may wait until February to put their names on the dotted line. Bohl said the Cowboys are looking to sign around 14 players Wednesday given the NCAA’s decision to grant all current fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility in response to the pandemic.
Teams are normally allowed to sign as many as 25 players in a recruiting class. But UW only has 11 seniors on its roster, and Bohl said some of them have already indicated they will return for another season. That will put a squeeze on the number of players the Cowboys can sign during this recruiting cycle.
The Cowboys could also look at holding a scholarship or two for a transfer, which UW has had some success with in recent years. UW brought in running back Trey Smith from Louisville in 2019. Earlier this year, the Cowboys added former Cornell kicker Nick Null, who handled kickoff and punting duties for UW this season.
The transfer portal figures to be busier than normal this coming year with the NCAA expected to grant a one-time transfer exemption allowing players transferring for the first time to be immediately eligible at their new school. But don’t expect UW to be heavily involved in the transfer market, Bohl said.
“We’ve always looked, and I think the guys that have come in have added value,” Bohl said. “But it’s been a minimal part of our plan, and that will I think stay consistent.”
The Cowboys’ list of commitments features in-state product Andrew Johnson, a safety from Cheyenne Central. But UW has once again reached into some familiar places outside of its borders for a majority of its class.
Six of the Cowboys’ commitments hail from Texas, including Manvel running back Jordon Vaughn, Pasadena Memorial athlete Kolbey Taylor, Salado High safety Wrook Brown and C.E. King defensive tackle Will Evans. The Lone Star State has been good to the Cowboys on the recruiting trail of late as UW has signed 12 players from there the last two years. Some of the more notable ones are quarterback Levi Williams, receiver Isaiah Neyor and running back Titus Swen.
UW also went into Nebraska for three verbal commits in Pleasanton defensive end Tyce Westland, Saint Paul defensive back Tommy Wroblewski and Omaha linebacker Sam Scott. Rounding out the Cowboys’ list of commitments are Rockhurst (Missouri) tight end John Mike Gyllenborg, Logan (Utah) receiver Jaylen Sargent, Garces (California) defensive back JJ Uphold, Valor Christian (Colorado) cornerback Zaire Jackson, Marist (Illinois) cornerback Jovan Marsh and Fremd (Illinois) offensive lineman Jack Walsh.
That gives UW at least one player at each of its positions of need in this recruiting cycle assuming every committed player ends up signing with the Cowboys. Bohl said UW’s biggest ones are running back, safety, corner and defensive tackle, a position he referred to as a “significant area of concern.”
“We have I think a pretty solid list of commits,” Bohl said. “That’s always an ongoing process, but this year has been particularly unique.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
