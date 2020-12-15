Wyoming set to ink first signees of unusual 2021 recruiting cycle

And despite the unique circumstances under which UW has had to piece this recruiting class together, the Cowboys will sign double-digit players Wednesday if everything goes according to plan.

UW enters the day with 16 verbal commitments, though some of them may wait until February to put their names on the dotted line. Bohl said the Cowboys are looking to sign around 14 players Wednesday given the NCAA’s decision to grant all current fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility in response to the pandemic.

Teams are normally allowed to sign as many as 25 players in a recruiting class. But UW only has 11 seniors on its roster, and Bohl said some of them have already indicated they will return for another season. That will put a squeeze on the number of players the Cowboys can sign during this recruiting cycle.

The Cowboys could also look at holding a scholarship or two for a transfer, which UW has had some success with in recent years. UW brought in running back Trey Smith from Louisville in 2019. Earlier this year, the Cowboys added former Cornell kicker Nick Null, who handled kickoff and punting duties for UW this season.