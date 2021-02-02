Wyoming set to put final touches on 2021 recruiting class

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s football program will complete its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday. And for the fourth straight year, the traditional signing period will be a light one for the Cowboys.
After signing the bulk of this year’s class during the early signing period two months ago, UW will be adding the final few pieces during the traditional signing period, which begins annually on the first Wednesday in February. That’s been the routine for most Football Bowl Subdivision programs around the country since the early signing period was added to the recruiting calendar in 2017.
UW signed 16 players in December and enters Wednesday with another public verbal commitment. Lancaster High (Texas) receiver Tony Evans Jr., rated a three-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings, gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys in late December.
Should Evans sign with the Cowboys as expected, that technically leaves eight spots that could be filled before UW meets the 25 scholarships that each FBS school is allotted by the NCAA in each recruiting cycle. But with at least a handful of seniors having already decided to return to UW for another season of competition after college sports’ governing body granted eligibility relief for all fall-sports athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic, UW coach Craig Bohl said the Cowboys aren't likely to use all 25 scholarships.
First, I would like to give all glory to GOD for putting me in this position to keep succeeding in the sport I love. Therefore I would like to say I have committed to The University Of Wyoming 🤍🤎💛 @wyo_football @simplyCoachO @SkysTheLimitWR @drobalwayzopen @WEBOrecruiting1 pic.twitter.com/ppQOLrQaG1— Tony Evans Jr (@TonyEvansJr1) December 27, 2020
Still, UW has a handful of positional needs it still needs to address, none of which may be more pressing than the defensive line. The Cowboys signed two defensive tackles in December in Will Evans and JJ Uphold, but Bohl said after inking his early crop of signees that position wasn’t one UW was likely to be done with in the current recruiting class.
“It’s got to be somebody that fits in our needs,” Bohl said of potentially adding another interior defensive lineman. “There’s always an option that we can move a couple of other guys (inside), but that’s certainly an area of concern. That’s high on our priority list.”
The most notable omission in the class to this point is a quarterback, which most schools ideally like to add to their program annually. But all three of the scholarship signal callers on the Cowboys’ roster -- Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and true freshman Gavin Beerup -- are underclassmen, and they will all keep that designation in 2021 since last season did not count against their eligibility clock.
Throw in freshman walk-on Hank Gibbs, and the Cowboys have a quarterback room full of young depth. But Bohl didn’t completely rule out the possibility of adding another one this week should the fit be right.
“We’ll see about adding another one potentially here (in February),” Bohl said. “We did not feel compelled to just sign somebody to sign somebody that did not fit our needs.”
UW went heavier on defense during the early signing period, inking 11 players on that side of the ball and five offensive players in December. So far, the Cowboys have signed six defensive backs, four defensive linemen and, counting preferred walk-on Tommy McEvoy, two linebackers. Two offensive linemen are already signed as is one running back and one tight end. Evans’ addition would give UW two receivers in the class.
UW’s class enters the day ranked ninth in the Mountain West by 247Sports.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.