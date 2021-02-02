Wyoming set to put final touches on 2021 recruiting class

Still, UW has a handful of positional needs it still needs to address, none of which may be more pressing than the defensive line. The Cowboys signed two defensive tackles in December in Will Evans and JJ Uphold, but Bohl said after inking his early crop of signees that position wasn’t one UW was likely to be done with in the current recruiting class.

“It’s got to be somebody that fits in our needs,” Bohl said of potentially adding another interior defensive lineman. “There’s always an option that we can move a couple of other guys (inside), but that’s certainly an area of concern. That’s high on our priority list.”

The most notable omission in the class to this point is a quarterback, which most schools ideally like to add to their program annually. But all three of the scholarship signal callers on the Cowboys’ roster -- Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and true freshman Gavin Beerup -- are underclassmen, and they will all keep that designation in 2021 since last season did not count against their eligibility clock.

Throw in freshman walk-on Hank Gibbs, and the Cowboys have a quarterback room full of young depth. But Bohl didn’t completely rule out the possibility of adding another one this week should the fit be right.