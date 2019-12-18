2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Braden Siders, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive end from Arvada, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Siders, who committed to the Cowboys on April 7, received an offer from the Cowboys a day earlier. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Braden is an explosive athlete that plays with great physicality and violence at the point of attack. He is the caliber of player we look for at Wyoming.”
