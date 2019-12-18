You are the owner of this article.
2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Braden Siders, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive end from Arvada, Colorado, on Dec. 18.

Siders, who committed to the Cowboys on April 7, received an offer from the Cowboys a day earlier. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.

Siders Tracker

Position: DE/OLB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

School: Ralston Valley

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Profiles: Rivals

Highlights: Hudl

