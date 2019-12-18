2020 Wyoming signee: Brent VanderVeen

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Brent VanderVeen, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker from Sedro Woolley, Washington, on Dec. 18.
VanderVeen, who was previously committed to Eastern Washington, also had offers from Air Force and Navy. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
"Brent is a tremendous athlete and competitor. He plays with great physicality and effort on the field. We are excited to add Brent into our program."
