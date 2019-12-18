2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Driskill

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Driskill, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back and linebacker from Gillette, on Dec. 18.
Driskill, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 29, is being recruited as a fullback by Wyoming. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @CalebDriskill— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Gillette ➡️ Laramie
“Caleb is a smart, hard-nosed football player. He will bring great physical toughness and leadership to our team.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/HSrEdkbCTY
