2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Robinson

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Robinson, who committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 26, also had an offer from South Dakota State. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @calebrbn74— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Omaha, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Caleb is a tough and powerful Defensive Tackle. He has good strength, quickness, and is extremely coachable. We are very excited about Caleb's future with our program.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ScKzfs63N7
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.