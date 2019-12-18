2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Smith

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Cameron Smith, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith, who committed to Wyoming on June 12, also had offers from New Mexico State and North Dakota among others. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @Cam_Smith_2020— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Cameron brings good size and physicality to our Defensive Line. He is tough, athletic, and plays with exceptional effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/5KUrIkPeNH
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.