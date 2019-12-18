2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Stone

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Cameron Stone, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback from Angleton, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Stone, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 3, also had offers from New Mexico State and Houston Baptist among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
"Cameron has good quickness, speed, and athleticism. He has great play making ability, is competitive, and brings good physicality to the Cornerback position."
