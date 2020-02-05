You are the owner of this article.
2020 Wyoming signee: Colin O'Brien
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming signee: Colin O'Brien

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Colin O'Brien, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Mission Viejo, California, on Feb. 5.

O'Brien, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 24, also had offers from Boise State and UMass among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.

Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

O'Brien Tracker

Position: TE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California

School: Saddleback College

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Profiles: 247SportsRivals

Highlights: Hudl

