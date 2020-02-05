2020 Wyoming signee: Colin O'Brien

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Colin O'Brien, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Mission Viejo, California, on Feb. 5.
O'Brien, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 24, also had offers from Boise State and UMass among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Colin has great size potential, athleticism, and is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become. We are excited he will be with us for spring practice.”
