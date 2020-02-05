2020 Wyoming signee: Connor Shay

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Connor Shay, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Danville, California, on Feb. 5.
Shay, who committed to the Cowboys on Feb. 1, also had offers from Fresno State and Utah among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
