2020 Wyoming signee: Emmanuel Pregnon

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Emmanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 19.
Pregnon isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
“Emmanuel has the size and length we look for in an Offensive Tackle. He has good quickness and the raw athleticism to become an impactful player for us.”
