2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Beerup

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Beerup, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Ventura, California, on Dec. 18.
Beerup, who committed to Wyoming on July 26, also had offers from UNLV and Southern Miss. He's ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals.
“Gavin has a great combination of arm talent, athleticism, and toughness. He is a great leader and we are excited to be adding him to our Quarterback room.”
