2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Meyer

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Meyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Franklin, Wisconsin, on Dec. 18.
Meyer, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 10, also had offers from Air Force, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
“Gavin is a talented athlete who is explosive off the ball. He can bend, change direction, and he plays with relentless effort.”
