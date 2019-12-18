2020 Wyoming signee: Isaac White

Welcome @isaacw05



Pottstown, PA. ✈️ Wyoming



"Isaac is good football player who has all the intangibles you look for. He works hard, is smart, tough, and athletic. We look forward to adding Isaac into our locker room."



📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NghFUJGEui