2020 Wyoming signee: Isaac White

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Isaac White, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18
You have free articles remaining.
White, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 3, also had offers from Air Force and Colorado State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Welcome @isaacw05— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Pottstown, PA. ✈️ Wyoming
"Isaac is good football player who has all the intangibles you look for. He works hard, is smart, tough, and athletic. We look forward to adding Isaac into our locker room."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NghFUJGEui
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.