2020 Wyoming signee: Joey Braasch

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joey Braasch, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Columbus, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Braasch, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 13, also had an offer from Northern Iowa. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.
"Joey is a tough, physical Running Back who possesses good size and speed. He has a great work ethic and a passion for football."
