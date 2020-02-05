2020 Wyoming signee: Joshua Cobbs

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joshua Cobbs, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver from San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 5.
Cobbs, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 23, also had offers from UNLV, Army and Navy among others. He's ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Joshua brings great size and athleticism to our Wide Receiver corps. He has a large catch radius and attacks the ball at its highest point.”
