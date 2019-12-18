2020 Wyoming signee: Keshaun Taylor

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Keshaun Taylor, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Taylor, who committed to Wyoming on Oct. 1, also had an offer from Northern Colorado. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Keshaun is a great athlete and football player. He is aggressive, physical, and also has good ball skills.”
