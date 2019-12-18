2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kohl Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Herbolsheimer, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 18, also had offers from Colorado State and Texas State among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
“Kohl is a powerful and explosive Offensive Lineman. He is a real road grader whose goal is to finish blocks every play.”
