2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kohl Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.

Herbolsheimer, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 18, also had offers from Colorado State and Texas State among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.

Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Herbolsheimer Tracker

Position: OL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 275

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

School: Millard South

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Profiles: 247SportsRivals

Highlights: Hudl

