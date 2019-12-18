2020 Wyoming signee: Malik Williams

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Malik Williams, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hayward, California, on Dec. 18.
Williams, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 23, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @mr_williams14— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Hayward, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Malik is an exceptional athlete who plays through the whistle. He is aggressive, violent, and plays with great effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JVqNa3fllg
