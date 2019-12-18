2020 Wyoming signee: Mana Taimani

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Mana Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concord, California, on Dec. 18.
Taimani, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 17, also had offers from San Jose State, Sacramento State and Portland State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
"Mana is an immense, physical presence on the Offensive Line. He shows explosion and violence at the point of attack, while possessing great athleticism."
