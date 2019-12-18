2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nick Miles, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Miles, who committed to Wyoming on June 23, is not ranked by the major recruiting services.
Welcome @nickmiles_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Nick brings tremendous size to our Tight End room. He can run, catch well, and is a physical blocker at the point of attack.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bsE9KBbfXM
