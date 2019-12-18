You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles

{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nick Miles, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.

Miles, who committed to Wyoming on June 23, is not ranked by the major recruiting services.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Miles Tracker

Position: TE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

Hometown: Parker, Colorado

School: Chaparral

Stars: NR

Highlights: Hudl

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News