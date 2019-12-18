2020 Wyoming signee: Nofoafia Tulafono

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nofoafia Tulafono, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, California, on Dec. 18.
Tulafono, who committed to Wyoming on Sept. 30, also had offers from Arizona, BYU and New Mexico among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
