2020 Wyoming signee: Oluwaseyi Omotosho

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Oluwaseyi Omotosho, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end from Richmond, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Omotosho also had offers from Louisiana Tech, Liberty and Houston Baptist. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
“Oluwaseyi is an electric athlete. He gets off the ball well, can change direction, and plays with great effort at all times.”
