2020 Wyoming signee: Tyrese Grant

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Tyrese Grant, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Daingerfield, Texas, on Feb. 5.
Grant, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 26, also had offers from Utah, Hawaii and Colorado State among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
“Tyrese is an exceptional athlete with great ball skills. He has good speed, plays hard, and has ability to make plays after the catch.”
