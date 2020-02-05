You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2020 Wyoming signee: Tyrese Grant
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming signee: Tyrese Grant

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Tyrese Grant, a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from Daingerfield, Texas, on Feb. 5.

Grant, who committed to the Cowboys on Jan. 26, also had offers from Utah, Hawaii and Colorado State among others. He's ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals.

Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Grant Tracker

Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Hometown: Daingerfield, Texas

School: Daingerfield

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Profiles: 247SportsRivals

Highlights: Hudl

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News