2020 Wyoming signee: Wyett Ekeler

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Wyett Ekeler, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back from Windsor, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Ekeler, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
“Wyett is an ultra-competitive athlete. He gives us great versatility and play making ability in the secondary.”
