Wyoming slated to begin spring football practice April 6

LARAMIE — It may be later than usual, but Wyoming’s football team will have a spring this year.

At least that’s the plan.

UW is slated to begin spring practice April 6, head coach Craig Bohl said Monday. The Cowboys’ annual Brown and Gold game is also tentatively slated for May 8 at War Memorial Stadium, which gives UW more than four weeks to get their 15 spring practices in based on the current schedule.

The Cowboys usually begin spring drills in mid-to-late March, but Bohl said he wanted to buy more time this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, which kept UW from holding spring practices last year.

“We moved everything back,” Bohl said. “A lot of that obviously had everything to do with COVID. We’re hoping some more vaccines get out. And to fully disclose, I’ve been vaccinated now. So I’m excited about that.”

The Cowboys have the majority of their roster returning from a team that went 2-4 during the pandemic-shortened fall, including quarterback Sean Chambers, who’s expected to be full speed for the spring as he works his way back from his third season-ending injury in as many years.