 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming snags another commitment from Texas defensive back
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wyoming snags another commitment from Texas defensive back

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has dipped into Texas for another commitment from the Lone Star State.

Salado (Texas) High defensive back Wrook Brown announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Tuesday, becoming the sixth prospect from Texas to join UW's 2021 recruiting class. Brown chose the Cowboys over Louisiana-Monroe, which he originally committed to before decommitting last month.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown is ranked a two-star recruit by Rivals. Brown also plays running back for Salado but is being recruited to UW as a safety.

Brown's commitment gives UW 15 verbal pledges for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Football's early signing period begins Dec. 16

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News