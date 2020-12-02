Wyoming snags another commitment from Texas defensive back

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has dipped into Texas for another commitment from the Lone Star State.

Salado (Texas) High defensive back Wrook Brown announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Tuesday, becoming the sixth prospect from Texas to join UW's 2021 recruiting class. Brown chose the Cowboys over Louisiana-Monroe, which he originally committed to before decommitting last month.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown is ranked a two-star recruit by Rivals. Brown also plays running back for Salado but is being recruited to UW as a safety.

Brown's commitment gives UW 15 verbal pledges for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Football's early signing period begins Dec. 16

