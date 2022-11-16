Wyoming standout Jordan Bertagnole optimistic about playing against Boise State

LARAMIE – Jordan Bertagnole was wrecking the Rams offense.

The former Natrona County High standout racked up six tackles and 2.0 sacks during the Border War.

The on-field fun ended painfully for Bertagnole early in the fourth quarter when he was the victim of a nasty cut block by a Colorado State offensive lineman.

After getting helped off the field, the sophomore defensive tackle heard the roar of the visiting crowd from inside the medical tent when backup quarterback Jayden Clemons threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Brown that gave the Pokes the lead.

"I had a lot of adrenaline, obviously. I was like, 'Tape me up and get me back out there,'" Bertagnole said. “I was running a lot while the end of the game was going on just trying to find a way to get out there.”

Bertagnole was wisely held out by trainers and watched as UW held on for a 14-13 victory at Canvas Stadium. Then he limped to the locker room to celebrate with the Bronze Boot.

UW’s defense held the Rams to two field goals with CSU’s only touchdown coming on a 72-yard punt return by Tory Horton in the first quarter.

“For them, that was their bowl game,” Bertagnole said. “That was the biggest game they’re going to have for the rest of this season, so we knew it was going to be a dogfight and we knew we were going to have to come out and start fast, which we didn’t as a team, but defensively we did pretty well.”

The Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) are 44th in the FBS in points allowed (23.1 per game), 47th in yards per play allowed (5.33) and 52nd in total yards allowed (365.4 per game).

Jay Sawvel’s unit has improved since a rough start against Illinois and Tulsa and despite missing starting nose tackle Cole Godbout and starting nickelback Keonte Glinton due to injuries during this four-game winning streak.

Head coach Craig Bohl said all of the players injured against CSU, including quarterback Andrew Peasley and cornerback Cam Stone, are “day to day.”

Bertagnole is confident he’ll be on the field with the lead in the Mountain Division on the line when UW hosts Boise State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty good, took a good step from yesterday to today,” Bertagnole said Monday. “I’m going to see how that treatment goes.”

Bertagnole is fourth on the team with 49 tackles. He has 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Gavin Meyer has played at a high level starting in place of Godbout, and Caleb Robinson would be the next man up if Bertagnole isn’t able to play in the home finale.

“Caleb has definitely come a long way,” Bertagnole said of the 6-2, 300-pound sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska. “He’s a dude that sometimes you have to get him going a little bit, but when he gets going he has some natural talent that not a lot of people have.”

Cardiac Cowboys

The Cowboys, who trailed the Rams 10-0, have five comeback wins this season. UW also trailed Tulsa (34-24), Air Force (14-10), New Mexico (14-0) and Hawaii (10-0) before rallying.

“It would be nice to play with a lead and then try to dictate the terms to the opponent rather than playing from behind,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “The one thing I will say that I appreciate is we’ve kind of been able to put the fire out or come up with a takeaway on defense that has allowed us to stay with the game plan.”

Cornerback Deron Harrell’s interception in the end zone prevented CSU from building an even larger lead in the first half. Safety Miles Williams pounced on a muffed punt to set up the Pokes’ go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

UW also improved to 4-0 this season in games decided by seven points or less.

“This team we’re playing, we’re going to need to be on our A game,” Bohl said of trying to avoid falling behind against Boise State. “We need to go out and execute and make plays and start faster. We need to start fast on defense as well.”

Notable

John Hoyland can tie Cory Wedel (1996) and J.D. Wallum (2001) for the UW single-season record for made field goals with 20 if he can boot one through the uprights against Boise State. The Groza Award semifinalist missed his only attempt against CSU. …

Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs is third in the MW and 38th nationally in tackles (88) this season. He had his breakout performance in this game two years ago, finishing with 13 tackles (eight solo) during UW’s 17-9 loss to the Broncos. ...

This week’s bowl projections for UW from national media outlets: The Athletic (LendingTree Bowl vs. Appalachian State on Dec. 17 in Mobile, Alabama); Yahoo! (Arizona Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan on Dec. 30 in Tucson, Arizona); Sports Illustrated (LendingTree Bowl vs. Troy); ESPN (First Responder Bowl vs. Marshall on Dec. 27 in Dallas).

Quotable

“I know they may be having Thanksgiving break. I’d like them to stay, hang around, maybe go down to the Buck, get ready to go play,” Bohl on getting the UW student body to show up en masse for Saturday’s game. “I don’t know, the president may call me up and say you shouldn’t have said that. Our students make a big difference and our fans do as well.

“It is going to be cold but we’re tough and we’re hardy people here. I think it’s going to be a heck of an atmosphere. To have an opportunity to play this game late in November with everything on the line against a really quality opponent … it’s a great opportunity for us.”