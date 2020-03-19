Wyoming starting over at the second level of the defense

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia have been two of the more recognizable faces on Wyoming’s defense.

The linebackers have been entrenched alongside each other as starters at the second level for the last three seasons. Wilson, an All-American and Butkus Award finalist last season, is a top-4 tackler in both school and Mountain West history while Maluia was an all-Mountain West honorable mention selection this past season. They combined to rack up 619 tackles during that time with the Cowboys.

But that time is up.

Wilson and Maluia exhausted their eligibility after last season, leaving UW to start over at a position where it’s been a while since UW has had questions at the top of the depth chart. Cheyenne native Ben Wisdorf, one of the top reserves at the position, has also played his last game as a Cowboy after spending most of his senior season as a contributor on special teams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW isn’t completely void of experience without that trio, though. Chad Muma figures to take over for Wilson at middle linebacker after serving as UW’s third linebacker last season. Muma, a third-generation Cowboy, finished with 51 tackles and three tackles for loss as a sophomore last season.