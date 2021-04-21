 Skip to main content
Wyoming starts 2022 recruiting cycle with commitment from Nebraska quarterback
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming starts 2022 recruiting cycle with commitment from Nebraska quarterback

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football got started on its 2022 recruiting class this week with a commitment from a Nebraska signal caller.

Caden Becker, a quarterback from Skutt Catholic High in Omaha, became the Cowboys' first commit in the class when he gave his verbal pledge to UW on Wednesday. Becker announced his commitment publicly via Twitter.

Becker's commitment to UW came less than 24 hours after he publicly decommitted from Northern Illinois, where he had been committed since February. Among the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder's other scholarship offers was South Dakota.

Rising high school seniors can begin signing with colleges Dec. 15.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

