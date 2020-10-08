Wyoming still plans to play both quarterbacks this season

LARAMIE -- While the competition between Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continues for the top spot on the depth chart, the Cowboys’ plan is still to play both quarterbacks this season.
UW coach Craig Bohl alluded to as much after last season when he said “we’re kind of leaning toward doing that.” Though Bohl will choose a starter at some point before the Cowboys’ Oct. 24 opener at Nevada, he confirmed this week that both signal callers will likely see the field this season.
“I think that’s where we’re at unless something changes," Bohl said. "They’ve both shown the ability to make plays, and I do know when you do know you’re going to enter the game whether you’re going to play a minimal number of reps or a significant number of reps, that has an impact on your mentality during practice and your preparation. You go to bed on Friday night, you know you’re going to get into the game as opposed to the backup guy walking around with a ball cap.”
Chambers, who’s 9-2 as a starter, began fall camp ahead in the competition given his experience, but Williams thrust himself in the mix with a strong showing in the three games he played as a true freshman last season, including a four-touchdown performance in UW’s Arizona Bowl win in his first career start. They have similar dual-threat skill sets, though Chambers has proven to be arguably the most dynamic runner at the position (12 career rushing TDs) and is “running probably as good as what he has” coming back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Bohl said.
The larger focus for both quarterbacks in fall camp has been accuracy and efficiency in the passing game for an offense that’s gone back-to-back seasons with a completion rate below 50 percent. All of UW’s practices are closed to the media because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bohl has consistently praised Chambers and Williams in that regard based on what he’s seen so far.
The Cowboys’ first scrimmage Saturday will give Bohl and his coaching staff a chance to further evaluate the quarterbacks in a game-like atmosphere. But regardless of who wins the job, Chambers and Williams are both in line to get snaps once the real games begin.
“I know they want to do anything they can to help the football team win,” Bohl said. “I can tell you I’ve been around some guys before that are more about themselves as opposed to the team, and that further complicates the situation. Both of these guys have been ultimate team players, and we don’t anticipate anything other than that.”
Holt completing comeback
Ravontae Holt is set to return to the interior of the Cowboys’ defensive line this season after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.
Holt has not yet returned to full-contact work, Bohl said, but UW’s junior defensive tackle is working his way back. With Mario Mora and Claude Cole having opted out this season, Holt is expected to again be a significant contributor at the position.
“His movements are really good, his strength levels are good, and we anticipate him having a great year,” Bohl said.
Holt has played in 21 career games with seven starts. He started four games as a sophomore in 2018 and finished that season with 31 tackles.
Marcotte healthy again
Tight end Jackson Marcotte missed the last three games last season after sustaining a significant knee injury, but Bohl said the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder is a full participant in practices and showing little effects of an injury that required surgery.
“I was really concerned because there was a lot of collateral damage in that knee, but he’s done a great job in rehab,” Bohl said. “The surgeons did a great job. He’s moving at full speed and so we’re pleased to have him back. He’s had very limited amount of irritation or swelling, and we’ve put him through a lot of reps. He’s done well.”
With Josh Harshman out of eligibility, Marcotte is competing with Nate Weinman, Treyton Welch and junior college transfer Colin O’Brien for a spot on the two-deep at the position. Marcotte caught just nine passes last season, but two of them went for touchdowns.
