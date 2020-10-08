Wyoming still plans to play both quarterbacks this season

LARAMIE -- While the competition between Sean Chambers and Levi Williams continues for the top spot on the depth chart, the Cowboys’ plan is still to play both quarterbacks this season.

UW coach Craig Bohl alluded to as much after last season when he said “we’re kind of leaning toward doing that.” Though Bohl will choose a starter at some point before the Cowboys’ Oct. 24 opener at Nevada, he confirmed this week that both signal callers will likely see the field this season.

“I think that’s where we’re at unless something changes," Bohl said. "They’ve both shown the ability to make plays, and I do know when you do know you’re going to enter the game whether you’re going to play a minimal number of reps or a significant number of reps, that has an impact on your mentality during practice and your preparation. You go to bed on Friday night, you know you’re going to get into the game as opposed to the backup guy walking around with a ball cap.”