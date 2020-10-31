Wyoming suffocates Hawaii, wins going away in home opener

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s first game at War Memorial Stadium in nearly a full calendar year was an adventure for the home team at times, but the Cowboys ultimately took control Friday night.

UW rode a fast start and a dominant bounceback performance from its defense to top Hawaii 31-7 for its first win of the season. Playing in front of a crowd limited to 6,232 fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys notched their ninth straight home win dating back to the 2018 season.

Quarterback Levi Williams made his second career start in place of the injured Sean Chambers, but the Cowboys leaned heavily on their patented running game to rack up 393 yards of offense. After being held to just 4 yards a carry in the Cowboys’ opening loss at Nevada last week, Xazavian Valladay gashed the UH defense for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Trey Smith carried 20 times for 89 yards and a pair of scores.

The Cowboys held the ball for more than 38 minutes of game time, but the offensive execution wasn’t always flawless, particularly in the red zone, in their first home game since beating Colorado State on Nov. 22, 2019. UW made seven trips there and had a missed field goal just before the half before Valladay fumbled inside UH’s 15-yard line with the Cowboys leading just 17-7 early in the fourth quarter.