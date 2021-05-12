Wyoming super senior Trey Smith still dreams of following in his father's NFL footsteps

“That’s still my No. 1 dream since I was a young child,” Smith said. “Just trying to follow my dad’s footsteps and try to be better than he was in the league. Hopefully I get that opportunity.”

By the time next year’s NFL Draft rolls around, Smith will be 26. He’s not naive to the fact his age may give pause to some teams at the next level. But after consulting with his father, Smith decided to put it off one more time.

“He was like, ‘If you perform, then the age really doesn’t matter,’” Smith said. “He played well into his 30s, so I just keep that mindset. I’ve just got to take care of my body, which I’m doing a great job of right now. I’m feeling great, better than I ever have before.

“I just have to take my dad’s advice and just throw away all of that anger of trying to get to the NFL early in my 20s. Because at the end of the day, age is just a state of mind. I love playing this game, and I want to play it as long as I can at a high level.”

Plus, there’s unfinished business Smith feels like he needs to handle before leaving UW. He’s on track to receive his master’s degree in American Studies in December, which is another reason why Smith wouldn’t have believed anyone who told him he’d still be in college in 2021.