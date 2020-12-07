Wyoming suspends freshman defensive lineman Cameron Smith

LARAMIE -- A reserve defensive lineman has been suspended from Wyoming's football team, dealing yet another blow to the Cowboys up front.

UW coach Craig Bohl announced Monday freshman defensive end Cameron Smith has been suspended, though a reason for Smith's suspension wasn't given. In a statement, the school said neither Bohl nor anyone else within UW's athletic department would be commenting further on the suspension.

Smith, who wasn't listed on the Cowboys' updated depth chart Monday, is the second UW defensive lineman to be suspended in the past two weeks. Starting defensive end Victor Jones was suspended indefinitely last month for a violation of team rules.