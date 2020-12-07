 Skip to main content
Wyoming suspends freshman defensive lineman Cameron Smith
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming suspends freshman defensive lineman Cameron Smith

Wyoming DE Cameron Smith

Wyoming freshman defensive end Cameron Smith warms up ahead of the Cowboys' game against Nevada on Oct. 24 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- A reserve defensive lineman has been suspended from Wyoming's football team, dealing yet another blow to the Cowboys up front.

UW coach Craig Bohl announced Monday freshman defensive end Cameron Smith has been suspended, though a reason for Smith's suspension wasn't given. In a statement, the school said neither Bohl nor anyone else within UW's athletic department would be commenting further on the suspension.

Smith, who wasn't listed on the Cowboys' updated depth chart Monday, is the second UW defensive lineman to be suspended in the past two weeks. Starting defensive end Victor Jones was suspended indefinitely last month for a violation of team rules.

Whether it's been suspensions, opt-outs or COVID-19 protocols, the Cowboys have played some if not all of the abbreviated season without eight significant contributors along the defensive line, though defensive end Garrett Crall (foot injury) and nose tackle Cole Godbout (COVID-19 protocols) have returned. Redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris is listed as UW's third defensive end behind Crall and fellow freshman Jaylen Pate heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against Boise State.

Smith, a true freshman, played in UW's first four games. He has eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks on the season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Tags

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

