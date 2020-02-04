You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming takes five more commits into traditional signing period
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

UW vs Idaho: Game Shots

Wyoming running back Trey Smith carries the ball through the Idaho defense during their game last season at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Smith is expected to return to the Cowboys after missing the final nine games with an ankle injury last season.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- February has become significantly less dramatic in the world of college football recruiting.

Since an early signing period was implemented as part of the NCAA recruiting calendar in 2018, schools do most of their sweating in December now while signing the majority of their respective recruiting classes then. That includes Wyoming, which signed 19 players to its 2020 class two months ago.

Still, the Cowboys' class isn't yet complete.

That will likely happen Wednesday when the traditional signing period begins. Wyoming enters National Signing Day with five more verbal commitments that are set to sign their National Letters of Intent. The Cowboys could sign as many as six players in order to meet the 25-scholarship quota each Football Bowl Subdivision school is allowed annually by the NCAA.

The group won't include Simeon (Illinois) three-star cornerback Chau Smith, who committed to Wyoming in December but didn't sign during the early period. Smith received offers late in the recruiting process from Power Five programs Purdue and Washington State and recently flipped his verbal pledge to Washington State, where he'll join former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and former UW cornerbacks coach John Richardson.

But the Cowboys are addressing other needs with their final handful of scholarships.

After addressing depth along the line of scrimmage with nine combined offensive and defensive line signees in December, the Cowboys have focused on receivers and linebackers. Wyoming is losing a combined five starters and six players off the two-deep at those positions and didn't ink any receivers during the early signing period.

But Wyoming coach Craig Bohl and his staff have again dipped into Texas to find pass catchers. Daingerfield (Texas) three-star receiver Tyrese Grant, a former Tulsa commit; and Karen Wagner (Texas); and two-star wideout Joshua Cobbs both committed to Wyoming last month. The Cowboys have landed commitments or signatures from 11 players from the Lone Star State in their last two recruiting classes combined.

Wyoming has a commitment from Monte Vista (California) two-star linebacker Connor Shay after signing just one linebacker in December. The Cowboys have also added a second tight end to the class in Colin O'Brien, who's already started classes at Wyoming after playing last season at Saddleback (California) College. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound O'Brien is the lone junior college transfer in the class.

Wyoming also starts the day with a commitment from Colorado athlete Buck Coors. The 5-11 Coors played quarterback at Resurrection Christian School in Loveland but could play other positions in college, including defensive back. Wyoming signed a quarterback, California product Gavin Beerup, during the early signing period.

Should Grant, Cobbs, Shay and Coors all follow through with their commitments and sign, that would leave Wyoming with one more available scholarship should Bohl decide to use it. The Cowboys could look at adding another receiver, linebacker or cornerback given Smith's change of heart. Wyoming signed just one corner, Angleton (Texas) product Cameron Stone, in December.

The Cowboys could also use their last scholarship on a transfer, a scenario Bohl didn't rule out back in December. Wyoming brought in two last year in graduate transfer running back Trey Smith (Louisville) and cornerback Azizi Hearn (Arizona). Hearn, who was immediately eligible, ended the 2019 season as a starter while Smith is expected back for another season after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury.

Bohl

Bohl

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Recruiting Tracker

SIGNING DAY, PART II: College football's traditional signing period begins Wednesday.

FINAL ADDITIONS: Wyoming signed 19 players during the early signing period, leaving six open scholarships for the traditional signing period.

POSITIONS OF NEED: The Cowboys need receivers and linebackers after combining to sign just one player at those positions in December.

View Comments
