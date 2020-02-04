Wyoming takes five more commits into traditional signing period

LARAMIE -- February has become significantly less dramatic in the world of college football recruiting.
Since an early signing period was implemented as part of the NCAA recruiting calendar in 2018, schools do most of their sweating in December now while signing the majority of their respective recruiting classes then. That includes Wyoming, which signed 19 players to its 2020 class two months ago.
Still, the Cowboys' class isn't yet complete.
That will likely happen Wednesday when the traditional signing period begins. Wyoming enters National Signing Day with five more verbal commitments that are set to sign their National Letters of Intent. The Cowboys could sign as many as six players in order to meet the 25-scholarship quota each Football Bowl Subdivision school is allowed annually by the NCAA.
The group won't include Simeon (Illinois) three-star cornerback Chau Smith, who committed to Wyoming in December but didn't sign during the early period. Smith received offers late in the recruiting process from Power Five programs Purdue and Washington State and recently flipped his verbal pledge to Washington State, where he'll join former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and former UW cornerbacks coach John Richardson.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Cowboys are addressing other needs with their final handful of scholarships.
After addressing depth along the line of scrimmage with nine combined offensive and defensive line signees in December, the Cowboys have focused on receivers and linebackers. Wyoming is losing a combined five starters and six players off the two-deep at those positions and didn't ink any receivers during the early signing period.
But Wyoming coach Craig Bohl and his staff have again dipped into Texas to find pass catchers. Daingerfield (Texas) three-star receiver Tyrese Grant, a former Tulsa commit; and Karen Wagner (Texas); and two-star wideout Joshua Cobbs both committed to Wyoming last month. The Cowboys have landed commitments or signatures from 11 players from the Lone Star State in their last two recruiting classes combined.
Wyoming has a commitment from Monte Vista (California) two-star linebacker Connor Shay after signing just one linebacker in December. The Cowboys have also added a second tight end to the class in Colin O'Brien, who's already started classes at Wyoming after playing last season at Saddleback (California) College. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound O'Brien is the lone junior college transfer in the class.
Wyoming also starts the day with a commitment from Colorado athlete Buck Coors. The 5-11 Coors played quarterback at Resurrection Christian School in Loveland but could play other positions in college, including defensive back. Wyoming signed a quarterback, California product Gavin Beerup, during the early signing period.
2020 Wyoming signee: Emmanuel Pregnon
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Emmanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 19.
Pregnon isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @PregnonEmmanuel— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 19, 2019
Denver, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Emmanuel has the size and length we look for in an Offensive Tackle. He has good quickness and the raw athleticism to become an impactful player for us.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBzNuQf#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JfN12gjw42
2020 Wyoming signee: Keshaun Taylor
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Keshaun Taylor, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Taylor, who committed to Wyoming on Oct. 1, also had an offer from Northern Colorado. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Welcome @Keshauntaylor1— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Denver, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Keshaun is a great athlete and football player. He is aggressive, physical, and also has good ball skills.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/8MbWG6IzuO
2020 Wyoming signee: Brent VanderVeen
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Brent VanderVeen, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker from Sedro Woolley, Washington, on Dec. 18.
VanderVeen, who was previously committed to Eastern Washington, also had offers from Air Force and Navy. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @VanderveenBrent— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Sedro-Woolley, WA. ✈️ Laramie
"Brent is a tremendous athlete and competitor. He plays with great physicality and effort on the field. We are excited to add Brent into our program."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QAvSybW3NB
2020 Wyoming signee: Nofoafia Tulafono
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nofoafia Tulafono, a 6-foot-1, 305-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, California, on Dec. 18.
Tulafono, who committed to Wyoming on Sept. 30, also had offers from Arizona, BYU and New Mexico among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @Nofoafia77— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Victorville, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Fia brings great power and strength to the interior of our Offensive Line. He also moves well for his size and possesses great leadership ability.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QyESe5fOLK
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Beerup
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Beerup, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Ventura, California, on Dec. 18.
Beerup, who committed to Wyoming on July 26, also had offers from UNLV and Southern Miss. He's ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star by Rivals.
Welcome @beerrup— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Camarillo, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Gavin has a great combination of arm talent, athleticism, and toughness. He is a great leader and we are excited to be adding him to our Quarterback room.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/dOd8ZKoa3x
2020 Wyoming signee: Mana Taimani
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Mana Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive lineman from Concord, California, on Dec. 18.
Taimani, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 17, also had offers from San Jose State, Sacramento State and Portland State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next Up @mana_taimani— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Antioch, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
"Mana is an immense, physical presence on the Offensive Line. He shows explosion and violence at the point of attack, while possessing great athleticism."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/VmYQAHx14Y
2020 Wyoming signee: Malik Williams
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Malik Williams, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hayward, California, on Dec. 18.
Williams, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 23, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next up @mr_williams14— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Hayward, CA. ✈️ Wyoming
“Malik is an exceptional athlete who plays through the whistle. He is aggressive, violent, and plays with great effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JVqNa3fllg
2020 Wyoming signee: Gavin Meyer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Gavin Meyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end from Franklin, Wisconsin, on Dec. 18.
Meyer, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 10, also had offers from Air Force, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Welcome @MeyerGavin— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Franklin, WI. ✈️ Wyoming
“Gavin is a talented athlete who is explosive off the ball. He can bend, change direction, and he plays with relentless effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/zxEOa3UtUd
2020 Wyoming signee: Braden Siders
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Braden Siders, a 6-foot-2, 212-pound defensive end from Arvada, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Siders, who committed to the Cowboys on April 7, received an offer from the Cowboys a day earlier. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @BradenSiderss— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Thornton, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Braden is an explosive athlete that plays with great physicality and violence at the point of attack. He is the caliber of player we look for at Wyoming.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/sVVHmq6QdT
2020 Wyoming signee: Oluwaseyi Omotosho
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Oluwaseyi Omotosho, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end from Richmond, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Omotosho also had offers from Louisiana Tech, Liberty and Houston Baptist. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @_oseyio_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Houston, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
“Oluwaseyi is an electric athlete. He gets off the ball well, can change direction, and plays with great effort at all times.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/708cQXfKT9
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Driskill
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Driskill, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound running back and linebacker from Gillette, on Dec. 18.
Driskill, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 29, is being recruited as a fullback by Wyoming. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @CalebDriskill— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Gillette ➡️ Laramie
“Caleb is a smart, hard-nosed football player. He will bring great physical toughness and leadership to our team.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/HSrEdkbCTY
2020 Wyoming signee: Wyett Ekeler
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Wyett Ekeler, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back from Windsor, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Ekeler, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals. Click here to view the entire 2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker.
Next Up @wyettekeler— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Windsor, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Wyett is an ultra-competitive athlete. He gives us great versatility and play making ability in the secondary.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/Z5J3HcrP4p
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Smith
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter from Intent from Cameron Smith, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Smith, who committed to Wyoming on June 12, also had offers from New Mexico State and North Dakota among others. He is ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Next up @Cam_Smith_2020— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Cameron brings good size and physicality to our Defensive Line. He is tough, athletic, and plays with exceptional effort.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/5KUrIkPeNH
2020 Wyoming signee: Nick Miles
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Nick Miles, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 18.
Miles, who committed to Wyoming on June 23, is not ranked by the major recruiting services.
Welcome @nickmiles_— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Parker, CO. ✈️ Wyoming
“Nick brings tremendous size to our Tight End room. He can run, catch well, and is a physical blocker at the point of attack.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bsE9KBbfXM
2020 Wyoming signee: Cameron Stone
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Cameron Stone, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback from Angleton, Texas, on Dec. 18.
Stone, who committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 3, also had offers from New Mexico State and Houston Baptist among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.
Welcome @camstone_2— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Rosharon, TX. ✈️ Wyoming
"Cameron has good quickness, speed, and athleticism. He has great play making ability, is competitive, and brings good physicality to the Cornerback position."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/F1a1sjBpTb
2020 Wyoming signee: Joey Braasch
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Joey Braasch, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Columbus, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Braasch, who committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 13, also had an offer from Northern Iowa. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.
Welcome @joey_braasch— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Columbus, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Joey is a tough, physical Running Back who possesses good size and speed. He has a great work ethic and a passion for football.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/kCOpyuSdhl
2020 Wyoming signee: Caleb Robinson
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caleb Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Robinson, who committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 26, also had an offer from South Dakota State. He isn't ranked by the major recruiting services.
Next up @calebrbn74— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Omaha, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Caleb is a tough and powerful Defensive Tackle. He has good strength, quickness, and is extremely coachable. We are very excited about Caleb's future with our program.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ScKzfs63N7
2020 Wyoming signee: Kohl Herbolsheimer
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kohl Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 18.
Herbolsheimer, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 18, also had offers from Colorado State and Texas State among others. He's ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Next up @KHerbolsheimer— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Omaha, NE. ✈️ Wyoming
“Kohl is a powerful and explosive Offensive Lineman. He is a real road grader whose goal is to finish blocks every play.”
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/Ibv9kXy0hO
2020 Wyoming signee: Isaac White
Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Isaac White, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 18
White, who committed to the Cowboys on Sept. 3, also had offers from Air Force and Colorado State among others. He's ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Welcome @isaacw05— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 18, 2019
Pottstown, PA. ✈️ Wyoming
"Isaac is good football player who has all the intangibles you look for. He works hard, is smart, tough, and athletic. We look forward to adding Isaac into our locker room."
📰 | https://t.co/oV4VBA55HN#NSD20 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NghFUJGEui
Should Grant, Cobbs, Shay and Coors all follow through with their commitments and sign, that would leave Wyoming with one more available scholarship should Bohl decide to use it. The Cowboys could look at adding another receiver, linebacker or cornerback given Smith's change of heart. Wyoming signed just one corner, Angleton (Texas) product Cameron Stone, in December.
The Cowboys could also use their last scholarship on a transfer, a scenario Bohl didn't rule out back in December. Wyoming brought in two last year in graduate transfer running back Trey Smith (Louisville) and cornerback Azizi Hearn (Arizona). Hearn, who was immediately eligible, ended the 2019 season as a starter while Smith is expected back for another season after missing the last nine games with an ankle injury.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.