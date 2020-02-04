Wyoming takes five more commits into traditional signing period

LARAMIE -- February has become significantly less dramatic in the world of college football recruiting.

Since an early signing period was implemented as part of the NCAA recruiting calendar in 2018, schools do most of their sweating in December now while signing the majority of their respective recruiting classes then. That includes Wyoming, which signed 19 players to its 2020 class two months ago.

Still, the Cowboys' class isn't yet complete.

That will likely happen Wednesday when the traditional signing period begins. Wyoming enters National Signing Day with five more verbal commitments that are set to sign their National Letters of Intent. The Cowboys could sign as many as six players in order to meet the 25-scholarship quota each Football Bowl Subdivision school is allowed annually by the NCAA.

The group won't include Simeon (Illinois) three-star cornerback Chau Smith, who committed to Wyoming in December but didn't sign during the early period. Smith received offers late in the recruiting process from Power Five programs Purdue and Washington State and recently flipped his verbal pledge to Washington State, where he'll join former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert and former UW cornerbacks coach John Richardson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}