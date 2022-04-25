Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch looking to make more plays in Cowboys' passing game

LARAMIE – Treyton Welch showed the opening day crowd of 27,007 at War Memorial Stadium what is possible for the Cowboys in the passing game.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound tight end made a one-handed touchdown grab to deliver a dramatic 19-16 victory for Wyoming over Montana State.

But over the final 12 games of the disappointing 7-6 finish, Welch only had one additional touchdown reception, but he still led UW’s tight ends with 19 receptions for 163 yards and the two scores in 2021.

With the departure of star wide receiver Isaiah Neyor – who had 19 more receptions, 580 more receiving yards and 10 more touchdowns than anyone on the team – will the Pokes target their talented tight ends more often in 2022?

“Our room is ready to do whatever we’re called to do,” Welch said. “Hopefully that’s more in the passing game this year, but if it’s not we’re going to block our hearts out.”

Sean Chambers completed 50.8% of his passes for 1,125 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances last season before transferring to Montana State.

Levi Williams completed 60% of his passes for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in nine appearances before transferring to Utah State.

Both starters leaned on the running game and Neyor with mixed results.

UW’s tight ends accounted for 21.6% of the team’s receptions (35 receptions), 15.3% of the team’s receiving yards (323) and 13.3% of the team’s receiving touchdowns (two) last season.

The Cowboys finished 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

Now second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is in the process of evaluating a quarterback competition being led by Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and former walk-on Hank Gibbs.

“The quarterbacks have to cultivate a relationship of trust with every target out there, and I would love for the tight ends to be involved,” Polasek said. “They’re at the point of emphasis on a lot of things, and it’s a matter of us creating enough separation for the quarterback to like it and you’ve got to finish more plays. We have to do a better job in the pass game.”

Welch worked on his route running this offseason. The primary focus for all of the tight ends is always blocking in UW’s run-first offense.

Sophomore Parker Christensen (6-2, 235), sophomore Nick Miles (6-5, 261), junior Colin O’Brien (6-6, 241) and junior Jackson Marcotte (6-7, 263) also return to the sizable tight end rotation.

Welch said the relatively inexperienced wide receiver group, which is being led by Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland, has performed well this spring.

“I think we’re all going to be in a really good spot to catch the ball this fall,” Welch said. “Tight ends would like to be a part of it.”

UW will practice Tuesday and Thursday before wrapping up the spring with the Brown and Gold Game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., free to public).

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.