LARAMIE – Marty English has retired but the longtime Wyoming assistant's legacy will continue on the sideline at War Memorial stadium this fall.

UW head coach Craig Bohl plans to hire former Cowboys standout Brian Hendricks as his new defensive ends coach.

Hendricks, who is from Burlington, Colorado, and played for English during his career with the Pokes from 2008-11, is expected to replace his mentor on the staff once his hiring is approved by UW.

"This is a special opportunity for me to return to the University of Wyoming, considering I played my entire college career at Wyoming and how important the program is to me,” Hendricks said in a release. "Wyoming is an unbelievable place with unbelievably good people."

Hendricks has been the defensive line coach for the past five seasons (2018-22) at Illinois State under head coach Brock Spack, who was UW's defensive coordinator in 1995-96 under the late Joe Tiller.

During three seasons at Montana, Hendricks coached defensive ends in 2015 and the entire defensive line in 2016-17. He started his coaching career working with the defensive line at Colorado Schools of Mines in 2013-14.

Now he will replace his position coach at UW following English’s retirement announcement on Feb. 14.

English coached on both sides of the Border War between UW and Colorado State during his 37 years in coaching. Hendricks' father and grandfather both played for the Rams.

“I want to thank Coach Bohl for offering me this opportunity to be part of Cowboy football once again," Hendricks said. "Having coached in the Missouri Valley Conference the last several years, I know about Coach Bohl’s success in the Missouri Valley at North Dakota State. That combined with the success Wyoming has had since he has been in charge of the program, it is an honor to be able to work for him now at my alma mater."

Hendricks earned all-Mountain West honors three times playing linebacker for the Cowboys. He racked up 309 tackles in 45 career games and played a key role in the 2009 New Mexico Bowl win over Fresno State with 13 tackles.

During that 2009 season, Hendricks also set the UW mark for most tackles in a game (23) against Air Force. The record still stands.

“Brian Hendricks embodies the term 'Cowboy tough,'" Bohl said. "Brian was an outstanding player here at Wyoming and was elected a team captain here, which is one of the finest honors a player can receive. I’ve followed his coaching career, whether it be at Colorado School of Mines, at Montana or most recently at Illinois State. I have a really good connection with Brock Spack at Illinois State, and I know what type of football they play.

"Our defensive ends will really benefit from Brian’s coaching, and I know he will represent the University of Wyoming well."

Hedricks' wife, Talia, is originally from Green River. The couple have three children, sons Hawk and Westly, and a daughter, Quinn.