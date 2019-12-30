Wyoming turns offense over to freshman QB Levi Williams for the Arizona Bowl

The two again rotated in the regular-season finale at Air Force with Williams taking over almost exclusively in the second half of Wyoming’s 20-6 loss. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams has completed 61.5 percent of his passes and accounted for 237 yards with one rushing touchdowns and an interception in his limited playing time.

Less than two weeks after the regular-season finale, Vander Waal put his name in the transfer portal. Vander Waal has completed 49.6 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and eight interceptions during his Wyoming career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Bohl said Vander Waal exploring his options outside of Wyoming had little to no impact on his decision to go with Williams.

“We’re just looking at, coming up, the opposing elements of our game plan that gives our football team the best chance to win,” Bohl said. “And then also how those two quarterbacks complement one another. While our offense doesn’t change drastically, there are different things each guy does well. We feel like Levi has continued to grow within our offense.

“We’re excited about where Tyler’s going to go in the future, and we’ve got one more game with him. And we’re really excited about the future with Levi.”