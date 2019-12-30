Wyoming turns offense over to freshman QB Levi Williams for the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Wyoming is going with Levi Williams.
Williams, the Cowboys’ true freshman quarterback, will get the start when Wyoming takes on Georgia State on Tuesday in the Arizona Bowl, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl announced Monday. Williams played in the last two games of the regular season but will make his first career start.
“We’ve had a great competition both with he and Tyler (Vander Waal), and they’re both team players,” Bohl said. “We’ll see how the game unfolds, but we’ve made the determination going into this game that Levi is going to give us the best opportunity to win. Both of those two guys have played a lot of football, and we’ll utilize that. But right now, we’re going with Levi.”
Monday was the first public acknowledgment of Williams getting the nod after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the position. Bohl said Saturday the Cowboys’ coaching staff had made a decision on a starter between Williams and Vander Waal, who started the final four games of the regular season after Sean Chambers sustained a season-ending knee injury, but he didn’t reveal that decision publicly until Monday.
But there were signs that pointed to Williams all along.
After spending most of the season on the scout team, Williams made his collegiate debut against Colorado State on Nov. 22, splitting reps with Vander Waal in the Cowboys’ 17-7 win. Vander Waal, the redshirt sophomore who started 10 games last season, completed more than 65 percent of his passes in Wyoming’s overtime loss at Boise State but completed just 53.5 percent of his passes in the last three games with five turnovers and no passing touchdowns.
The two again rotated in the regular-season finale at Air Force with Williams taking over almost exclusively in the second half of Wyoming’s 20-6 loss. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams has completed 61.5 percent of his passes and accounted for 237 yards with one rushing touchdowns and an interception in his limited playing time.
Less than two weeks after the regular-season finale, Vander Waal put his name in the transfer portal. Vander Waal has completed 49.6 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and eight interceptions during his Wyoming career.
But Bohl said Vander Waal exploring his options outside of Wyoming had little to no impact on his decision to go with Williams.
“We’re just looking at, coming up, the opposing elements of our game plan that gives our football team the best chance to win,” Bohl said. “And then also how those two quarterbacks complement one another. While our offense doesn’t change drastically, there are different things each guy does well. We feel like Levi has continued to grow within our offense.
“We’re excited about where Tyler’s going to go in the future, and we’ve got one more game with him. And we’re really excited about the future with Levi.”
Being more balanced on offense also wasn’t the primary source of motivation behind the decision, Bohl said, though that’s something Wyoming needs more of. Williams, who brings more of a dual threat to the position than does Vander Waal, has contributed to the nation’s No. 26-ranked rushing attack by running for 128 yards with an average of 4.6 yards per carry, but both Bohl and Williams’ teammates praised the freshman’s progress in the passing game as well as his intangibles.
“He’s just different,” senior receiver Austin Conway said. “We knew from the beginning when Levi stepped in how poised he was and how calm he was. I think that was exciting for us because usually when you get a freshman quarterback, he’s jittery and just all over the place. But we didn’t see that with Levi. He’s one kid that progressively gets better.
“He’s making more decisions a lot quicker in the decision-making department. He’s commanding the huddle, and that’s huge.”
Bohl said Williams’ ability to run and throw gives the Cowboys a chance to further expand the playbook for an offense that ranks 124th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision Teams in passing yards. For the time being, it’s Williams’ offense.
It’s a decision many of Williams’ teammates are embracing.
“From what I've seen from afar, he's got a lot of the same leadership qualities as Sean does, just the it factor,” senior linebacker Logan Wilson said. “When you have a quarterback like that, especially as a freshman, you're lucky to have two that have that. It's something to get behind and play hard for.”
