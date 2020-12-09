Wyoming up next in trying to contain big-play ability of Boise State's special teams

LARAMIE -- As Wyoming prepares for a final challenge that will easily be its biggest, it goes without saying the Cowboys will need to put together their most complete effort of this abbreviated season if they want any chance of knocking off the Mountain West’s perennial favorite.
And perhaps moreso than any game on UW’s schedule, that will require being on point in special teams this week.
Like most years, Boise State presents plenty of challenges. The Broncos (4-1, 4-0 Mountain West), who would clinch their fourth straight appearance in the Mountain West championship game with a win over UW on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, have one of the nation’s top 25 pass defenses, and the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (37.7 points per game) doesn’t need help putting points on the board.
Yet the Broncos have often received it from what’s been one of the top special teams units in the country. Boise State ranks sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in punt return yardage (17.2 per return) and eighth nationally in kickoff returns (27.9), which isn’t lost on UW (2-3, 2-3) in its preparation for its regular-season finale.
“They’ve got a lot of good players,” said cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd, who doubles as UW’s co-special teams coordinator. “It comes down to focusing on what the Wyoming Cowboys need to do in terms of pace, in terms of being aggressive, understanding their blocking schemes, being able to defeat those and make gang tackles.”
Boise State’s return game is spearheaded by one of the best to ever do it in the Mountain West in Avery Williams, the league’s preseason Special Teams Player of the Year after winning the award last season. The Broncos’ senior cornerback has eight career returns (five punts, three kickoffs) for touchdowns, the most among active FBS players.
Yet teams continue to kick to him. Williams has a combined 26 returns this season, including 14 on kickoffs -- the second-most of his career. He returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Air Force and housed a 99-yard return in the Broncos’ most recent game at Hawaii on Nov. 21.
His 29.6 yards per kickoff return are second-most in the Mountain West while his 13.3 yards on punt returns rank fourth nationally. With all of that in mind, will UW simply try to play keepaway from Williams?
“We’re going to make sure we don’t put him in a position where he can control the game with his athleticism,” Boyd said. “I’m not at liberty to answer that fully, but we know he’s a gamebreaker. And we want to limit his opportunities to do that.”
But Williams and some of Boise State’s other playmakers aren’t guaranteed to always line up in the same spot.
Williams is sometimes used as a rusher on the Broncos’ punt return team, a role he excelled in during Boise State’s 52-21 win over Colorado State. Williams blocked two punts in that game and recovered one of them for a touchdown. He also blocked a punt in the Broncos' overtime win over UW last season.
Boise State also has versatility in Khalil Shakir, a Swiss Army knife of a receiver who lines up all over the field. In addition to six touchdown catches, Shakir has rushed for 114 yards this season. And with 15 punt returns and kickoff returns in his career, there’s a chance UW could see him in the return game.
Shakir has yet to return any kicks this season, but UW will also have to be aware of where he lines up on any given play.
“They move him around a lot,” UW coach Craig Bohl said of Shakir, who's had rushing touchdowns against UW each of the last two seasons. “He’ll be in the backfield sometimes and then they motion him out of the backfield. Sometimes he stays in the backfield. Other times, they’ll have him out wide. They do an excellent job of game planning, featuring him and getting him the football.”
Opponents have only returned six punts against UW, which has been solid with its coverage (7.6 yards allowed per return). It's on kickoffs where the Cowboys’ coverage unit has been susceptible.
UW is allowing nearly 24 yards per kickoff return. The Cowboys yielded 34 yards a return in their 17-16 loss at New Mexico last week, including a 72-yarder that set up a Lobos field goal midway through the second quarter.
UW will also need more from an offense that’s struggled to sustain drives for much of the season (34% conversion rate on third down) and a defense that was unusually vulnerable against the run last week, giving up nearly 5 yards a pop on the ground. But any hopes the Cowboys have of going out a winner this weekend will also require a strong collective effort in the third phase considering who they’re lining up against.
“We don’t want one person to have to make the play,” Boyd said. “We want to do that as a unit. It’s a team game, and so we want to be great in those aspects of special teams. They are talented, but we feel we are too.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
