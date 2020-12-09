Wyoming up next in trying to contain big-play ability of Boise State's special teams

Boise State also has versatility in Khalil Shakir, a Swiss Army knife of a receiver who lines up all over the field. In addition to six touchdown catches, Shakir has rushed for 114 yards this season. And with 15 punt returns and kickoff returns in his career, there’s a chance UW could see him in the return game.

Shakir has yet to return any kicks this season, but UW will also have to be aware of where he lines up on any given play.

“They move him around a lot,” UW coach Craig Bohl said of Shakir, who's had rushing touchdowns against UW each of the last two seasons. “He’ll be in the backfield sometimes and then they motion him out of the backfield. Sometimes he stays in the backfield. Other times, they’ll have him out wide. They do an excellent job of game planning, featuring him and getting him the football.”

Opponents have only returned six punts against UW, which has been solid with its coverage (7.6 yards allowed per return). It's on kickoffs where the Cowboys’ coverage unit has been susceptible.

UW is allowing nearly 24 yards per kickoff return. The Cowboys yielded 34 yards a return in their 17-16 loss at New Mexico last week, including a 72-yarder that set up a Lobos field goal midway through the second quarter.