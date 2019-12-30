Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Crunching Numbers

1 For all the success Wyoming had in getting back to a bowl game this season, the Cowboys didn’t do much outside of War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming won just one game on the road, and that came against the first Sun Belt team the Cowboys played, Texas State, back in Week 2 of the regular season. Is that a good omen? Maybe. But the Cowboys will need to put together a complete game to get out of Arizona Stadium with a win. The level of competition has had something to do with it -- the Cowboys have seen better defenses than what they’ll face Tuesday -- but Wyoming’s offense has yet to muster more than 23 points on the road this season. The Cowboys scored that many at Texas State but needed the help of a pick-six from Tyler Hall to get there.
0 Five teams have reached the 100-yard rushing mark against Wyoming this season, but as far as individuals go, it still hasn’t happened yet. The Cowboys’ No. 2-ranked run defense in the Mountain West allowed zero 100-yard rushers in the regular season, which is a big deal considering the running back they’re about to go against against. Georgia State’s Tra Barnett has eclipsed 100 yards seven times this season en route to 1,389 yards -- the most in the Sun Belt. New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis came the closest to reaching 100 yards with 86 yards in the Cowboys’ 23-10 win on Oct. 19. If Wyoming can keep that streak going against Barnett, who’s averaging more than 115 rushing yards per game, you have to like the Cowboys’ chances.
36.1 Wyoming faced three of the top four scoring defenses in the Mountain West in the final month of the regular season. Georgia State’s defense hasn’t been quite the same caliber. The Panthers are allowing 36.1 points per game -- second-most in the Sun Belt. In particular, Georgia State struggles to stop the run, allowing more than 211 yards a game on the ground. That’s advantage Wyoming, which has one of the nation’s top 30 rushing attacks. It could be just what the doctor ordered for a Wyoming offense that’s in the bottom half of the MW in scoring and averaged just 15.2 points over the last four games.
237 Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has yet to decide -- at least publicly -- who he’ll start at quarterback, but true freshman Levi Williams has been productive at the position when he’s played. Yes, there was the interception he threw late against Air Force, but Williams has accounted for 237 total yards in the two games he’s played. He’s been used primarily as a runner with 28 rushes, but he has completed 8 of 13 pass attempts. He went 6-for-11 for 84 yards against Air Force. Tyler Vander Waal, who’s started each of the last four games, may also play in the bowl game, but it’s hard to imagine Wyoming going away from the hot hand. Recently, that’s been Williams.