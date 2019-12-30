Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Crunching Numbers

1 For all the success Wyoming had in getting back to a bowl game this season, the Cowboys didn’t do much outside of War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming won just one game on the road, and that came against the first Sun Belt team the Cowboys played, Texas State, back in Week 2 of the regular season. Is that a good omen? Maybe. But the Cowboys will need to put together a complete game to get out of Arizona Stadium with a win. The level of competition has had something to do with it -- the Cowboys have seen better defenses than what they’ll face Tuesday -- but Wyoming’s offense has yet to muster more than 23 points on the road this season. The Cowboys scored that many at Texas State but needed the help of a pick-six from Tyler Hall to get there.