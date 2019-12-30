Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Key Players

Georgia State

Everything in Georgia State’s offense starts and ends with Barnett, the Sun Belt’s leading rusher. The Panthers’ senior running back has racked up 1,389 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns this season, a single-season school record. Barnett, who’s had seven 100-yard games this season, is averaging 6 yards per carry. The first-team all-Sun Belt selection can do a little bit of everything with the ball in his hands, and it’ll be up to the Mountain West’s No. 2 rush defense to contain him. If Barnett is effective enough to keep the Panthers ahead of the chains to where Georgia State can work from its entire playbook, he and the rest of Georgia State’s offense could give Wyoming problems. But that remains to be seen since nobody has been all that effective running the ball against the Cowboys.