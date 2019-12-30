Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Key Players

Georgia State
Tra Barnett
Everything in Georgia State’s offense starts and ends with Barnett, the Sun Belt’s leading rusher. The Panthers’ senior running back has racked up 1,389 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns this season, a single-season school record. Barnett, who’s had seven 100-yard games this season, is averaging 6 yards per carry. The first-team all-Sun Belt selection can do a little bit of everything with the ball in his hands, and it’ll be up to the Mountain West’s No. 2 rush defense to contain him. If Barnett is effective enough to keep the Panthers ahead of the chains to where Georgia State can work from its entire playbook, he and the rest of Georgia State’s offense could give Wyoming problems. But that remains to be seen since nobody has been all that effective running the ball against the Cowboys.
Trajan Stephens-McQueen
Stephens-McQueen has been by far the most active player on Georgia State’s defense and figures to have another active day against Wyoming’s run-heavy offense. Stephens-McQueen leads the Panthers with 100 tackles. The next-highest number for Georgia State’s defense? 68. Stephens-McQeen is also second on the team in tackles for loss (7) and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder plays downhill from his inside linebacker spot, meaning it’ll be important for Wyoming’s offensive line to get a hat on him as it tries to open up holes for Xazavian Valladay, Levi Williams and the rest of the Cowboys’ ball carriers.
Wyoming
Xazavian Valladay
You could pick Tyler Vander Waal or Williams here given the uncertainty surrounding Wyoming’s quarterback situation right now, but that’s exactly why the Cowboys are likely to lean on Valladay and the ground game like they have all season to try to pull out a win. And there haven’t been many running backs in the Mountain West that have been more productive and durable than Valladay, who put together five straight 100-yard games before a season-low 38 yards against Air Force ended that streak. Valladay will look to rebound against a Georgia State team that ranks in the bottom half of the Sun Belt in total defense and rushing defense and is giving up the second-most points in the league. Another 100-yard day for Valladay would bode well for Wyoming’s chances.
Logan Wilson
Facing a Georgia State team that likes to run the ball as much as Wyoming does, this game will be right up Wilson’s alley. The Cowboys’ All-American linebacker enters his final game just two tackles shy of his third straight 100-tackle season. He had 10 more stops against Air Force his last time out. His four interceptions are still the most for a Football Bowl Subdivision linebacker this season. Plain and simple, Wilson has a nose for the football, and he’ll be integral in the Cowboys’ efforts to stop Barnett and company on the ground. And when he’s around the ball a lot, good things usually happen for Wyoming’s defense.