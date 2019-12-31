Wyoming vs. Georgia State preview content

Wyoming will end its season Tuesday with its first-ever appearance in the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State. Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson is set for 2:30 p.m.
Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from @PokesAuthority and @DavisEPotter during the game. Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of Wednesday's Star-Tribune for complete postgame coverage.
Pokes Authority gameday feature:
Before ending its season, Wyoming gets a dose of perspective with a visit to an Arizona children's hospital
Game preview:
The Other Side:
You have free articles remaining.
Crunching numbers:
Storylines:
Key players:
Tailgatin' with Sal:
Follow University of Wyoming athletics reporter Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91