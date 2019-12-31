You are the owner of this article.
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming vs. Georgia State preview content

Ready to bowl

From left to right, University of Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe, linebacker Logan Wilson, coach Craig Bohl and wide receiver Austin Conway smile for a photo during Monday's news conference in Tucson, Ariz. The Cowboys take on Georgia State at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time today in the Arizona Bowl.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Wyoming will end its season Tuesday with its first-ever appearance in the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State. Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson is set for 2:30 p.m.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from @PokesAuthority and @DavisEPotter during the game. Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of Wednesday's Star-Tribune for complete postgame coverage.

Pokes Authority gameday feature:

Before ending its season, Wyoming gets a dose of perspective with a visit to an Arizona children's hospital

Game preview:

Wyoming and Georgia State bring similar approaches into their bowl matchup

The Other Side:

Q&A with Georgia State beat writer Ben Moore

Crunching numbers:

What are some telling statistics heading into Wyoming's game against the Panthers?

Storylines:

What to watch for in Wyoming's final game of the season

Key players:

Which four players could determine the outcome to Tuesday's game?

Tailgatin' with Sal:

Big ol' burritos for bowl win



