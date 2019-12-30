Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Storylines

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has yet to decide -- at least publicly -- whether Levi Williams or Tyler Vander Waal will get the start at quarterback. It’s been Vander Waal ever since Sean Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury at the end of October, but Vander Waal entered the transfer portal earlier this month and may be on his way out of the program. Williams, the true freshman, has been used primarily as a runner in the two games he’s played while Vander Waal dealt with ankle and hand injuries the last two games of the regular season that limited his effectiveness. The bottom line is Wyoming desperately needs someone other than Xazavian Valladay to move the football and sustain drives, and whichever quarterback Bohl believes can do that more consistently is likely to get the nod.

Valladay was essentially a one-man show in Wyoming’s backfield the second half of the regular season with Chambers and running backs Trey Smith and Titus Swen banged up, but the Cowboys may get some reinforcement if Swen returns. The true freshman, who returned to practice early this month from the knee injury that kept him out the last six games, was held out of practice at the bowl site but will dress out and be available for the game. Swen was the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher before he sustained the injury against San Diego State on Oct. 12 and was averaging 5 yards per carry. More than anything, Swen’s return will help take some of the load off Valladay, who reached the 1,000-yard mark for the season but averaged nearly 30 carries per game over the final month of the regular season.