Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Storylines

Who will start at QB?
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has yet to decide -- at least publicly -- whether Levi Williams or Tyler Vander Waal will get the start at quarterback. It’s been Vander Waal ever since Sean Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury at the end of October, but Vander Waal entered the transfer portal earlier this month and may be on his way out of the program. Williams, the true freshman, has been used primarily as a runner in the two games he’s played while Vander Waal dealt with ankle and hand injuries the last two games of the regular season that limited his effectiveness. The bottom line is Wyoming desperately needs someone other than Xazavian Valladay to move the football and sustain drives, and whichever quarterback Bohl believes can do that more consistently is likely to get the nod.
Possible reinforcement
Valladay was essentially a one-man show in Wyoming’s backfield the second half of the regular season with Chambers and running backs Trey Smith and Titus Swen banged up, but the Cowboys may get some reinforcement if Swen returns. The true freshman, who returned to practice early this month from the knee injury that kept him out the last six games, was held out of practice at the bowl site but will dress out and be available for the game. Swen was the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher before he sustained the injury against San Diego State on Oct. 12 and was averaging 5 yards per carry. More than anything, Swen’s return will help take some of the load off Valladay, who reached the 1,000-yard mark for the season but averaged nearly 30 carries per game over the final month of the regular season.
Strength vs. strength
You have free articles remaining.
Wyoming’s defense has stopped almost everything that’s run in its direction this season with the Mountain West’s No. 2 run defense. But the Cowboys will get a unique test in the bowl game from a conference’s leading rusher. Georgia State running back Tra Barnett leads the Sun Belt and ranks eighth nationally in rushing (1,389 yards). Barnett’s 12 rushing touchdowns are also a school record. His 115.8 yards per game spiked to 125.9 against Sun Belt opponents. By comparison, Wyoming is allowing just 99.4 yards per game on the ground. The Cowboys held Air Force’s triple option to more than 100 yards fewer than its season average. Barnett is averaging 6 yards per carry while Wyoming is allowing just 2.7 yards per attempt.
Going for eight
Wyoming’s last win -- its Nov. 22 Border War victory over Colorado State -- was the Cowboys’ seventh, locking up their bowl bid. Now Wyoming has a chance to match the most wins it’s ever had during the Craig Bohl era. An eighth win in the Arizona Bowl would tie the most Wyoming has had since Bohl took over the program in 2014. The Cowboys have won eight games twice since then. The last time was 2017 when the Josh Allen-led Cowboys made easy work of Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl to finish that season with eight wins.
Sun Belt success
Wyoming is 18-3 all-time against Sun Belt schools and already has some experience with the conference this season. The Cowboys traveled to Texas State in Week 2 and came away with a 23-14 win. Georgia State, though, is one of five Sun Belt programs the Cowboys have never faced on the football field. Idaho, which was a member of the Sun Belt before making the move down to the Football Championship Subdivision a couple of years ago, has been the Cowboys’ most frequent opponent from the league. Wyoming has a 7-1 record all-time against the Vandals.
History
This will be the first-ever meeting between Wyoming and Georgia State. It’s the Cowboys first bowl game since the Potato Bowl to end the 2017 season. This will be GSU’s third-ever bowl appearance after its football program was created in 2010. The Panthers split their first two bowl games.