Wyoming vs. Hawaii: Crunching Numbers

8 They say there’s no place like home, and that’s been particularly true for Wyoming in recent years. The Cowboys have won eight straight games at War Memorial Stadium dating back to the 2018 season, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark last season. Since 2016, the Cowboys have played 26 home games and lost just six of them -- a winning percentage of 77.0 over that time. Yet if UW is going to extend its streak this week, the Cowboys will have to do it as a home underdog for the first time since last year’s season opener against Missouri. Vegas has Hawaii as a 1-point favorite.

345 Whereas Nevada’s Carson Strong was more of a true pocket passer, UW’s defense will see a much more mobile quarterback in Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro. The redshirt sophomore accounted for 345 total yards in the Warriors’ 34-19 win over Fresno State last week. Cordeiro completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards but did just as much damage with his legs, running for 116 more yards and two scores on just 13 carries to finish as Hawaii’s leading rusher. After yielding 420 passing yards against Nevada, the Cowboys have to be ready for Cordeiro to put the ball in the air. But UW can’t get so focused on the Warriors’ passing game that it loses contain on the Warriors’ shifty signal caller in the running game. Don’t be surprised if you see UW keep a spy on Cordeiro from time to time.