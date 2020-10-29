Wyoming vs. Hawaii: Key players

Hawaii

This is Cordeiro’s first season as Hawaii’s full-time starter, but Friday won’t be the first time Wyoming has gone up against the sophomore quarterback. Cordeiro led the Warriors to a 17-13 comeback win over UW in his first career start in 2018, and he’ll once again be at the center of Hawaii’s offensive game plan. Cordeiro is a different kind of quarterback than what UW saw last week in Nevada’s Carson Strong, who threw for more than 400 yards and four TDs. Cordeiro completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards in Hawaii’s opening win over Fresno State but was also the Warriors’ leading rusher with 116 yards and two rushing scores on just 13 carries. Bottom line: Slowing down Hawaii’s offense starts with containing Cordeiro both inside the pocket and out, which will be easier said than down for a UW defense looking for a bounceback performance.