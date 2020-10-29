Wyoming vs. Hawaii: Storylines

UW’s home opener will be a far different atmosphere than the Cowboys are used to inside War Memorial Stadium amid the COVID-19 era. The school is limiting attendance to 7,000 fans -- or just 23.9 percent of the stadium’s normal capacity (29,181). It will make for the smallest crowd in the stadium’s history, so creating their own energy will be key for the Cowboys. Tailgating also won’t be allowed around the stadium leading up to the game.

First opposing first

A first-year Mountain West coach will be on the opposing sideline Friday night in Todd Graham, who was hired by Hawaii in January. It’s the fifth Football Bowl Subdivision head coaching job for Graham, who also had stints at Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and, most recently, Arizona State, where he was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2013. The Warriors started the Graham era with a win at Fresno State last week. Graham is the first of four new conference coaches UW is scheduled to face this season (Colorado State’s Steve Addazio, UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo, New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales).

Trophy game