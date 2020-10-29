Wyoming vs. Hawaii: Storylines

Williams’ show
He didn’t want it to happen like this, but UW’s offense is now Levi Williams’ solely to operate. After Sean Chambers sustained a fractured leg and high ankle sprain early last week against Nevada, it’s Williams who will be leading the Cowboys’ offense for the foreseeable future if not the rest of the season. Friday will mark Williams’ second career start. His first? Last year’s Arizona Bowl when the true freshman accounted for four touchdowns. Williams finished last week’s game against Nevada completing 51.6 percent of his passes and accounting for 267 yards with two rushing TDs and an interception, numbers he’ll try to repeat and/or improve on as the Cowboys’ QB1.
Emerging target?
UW receiver Isaiah Neyor had a breakout performance in the Cowboys' first game of the season. The redshirt freshman caught three passes for 102 yards, providing the kind of big-play ability that's been lacking from UW's offense through the air in recent years. It was the first 100-yard receiving game for a UW player since tight end Tyree Mayfield had 112 yards receiving against Air Force on Nov. 17, 2018. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Neyor is a big-bodied target for Williams that could see his role in the offense steadily increase.
Different experience
UW’s home opener will be a far different atmosphere than the Cowboys are used to inside War Memorial Stadium amid the COVID-19 era. The school is limiting attendance to 7,000 fans -- or just 23.9 percent of the stadium’s normal capacity (29,181). It will make for the smallest crowd in the stadium’s history, so creating their own energy will be key for the Cowboys. Tailgating also won’t be allowed around the stadium leading up to the game.
First opposing first
A first-year Mountain West coach will be on the opposing sideline Friday night in Todd Graham, who was hired by Hawaii in January. It’s the fifth Football Bowl Subdivision head coaching job for Graham, who also had stints at Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and, most recently, Arizona State, where he was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2013. The Warriors started the Graham era with a win at Fresno State last week. Graham is the first of four new conference coaches UW is scheduled to face this season (Colorado State’s Steve Addazio, UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo, New Mexico’s Danny Gonzales).
Trophy game
UW and Hawaii will once again play for the Paniolo Trophy, which was incorporated into the series a year after the teams’ first-ever meeting in 1978. The traveling trophy got its specific name because Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for cowboy. The series was interrupted for 15 years when UW joined the Mountain West Conference in the late 1990s and continued in 2013 after Hawaii joined as a football-only member. UW leads the Paniolo Trophy portion of the series 14-9.
History
UW holds the 14-10 edge in the all-time series. The Cowboys have won seven of the last nine meetings, including five straight in Laramie dating back to the 1993 season. Hawaii won the teams’ most recent matchup, 17-13, in 2018. UW won the last meeting at War Memorial Stadium, 28-21, in 2017.
