Wyoming vs Montana State: Crunching numbers

2,211 Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, is back to lead Wyoming’s ground game again. Valladay enters his junior campaign ranked eighth on UW’s career rushing list with 2,211 yards and could pass Gerald Abraham (2,278 yards, 1984-87) with 68 yards in the opener. With a 1,000-yard season, Valladay would solidify himself as the second-most productive rusher in school history behind Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16).

113 First-year Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek and starting quarterback Sean Chambers will try to balance the offense after the Cowboys averaged 153.3 passing yards per game in 2020. UW ranked No. 113 out of the 127 FBS teams that played last season in passing offense. In addition to staying healthy, Chambers will have to dramatically improve his career completion percentage (46.3%) to lead Polasek’s offense.

72 Chad Muma is on the preseason Butkus Award watch list after finishing third nationally in tackles per game (11.8) with 72 total stops, including 33 unassisted tackles, in six games last season. The junior linebacker leads a Wyoming defense that returns 10 starters after finishing 16th in the FBS in yards allowed (328.0 per game) and 24th in points allowed (21.0 per game) in 2020.