Wyoming vs Montana State: Crunching numbers

2,211 Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, is back to lead Wyoming’s ground game again. Valladay enters his junior campaign ranked eighth on UW’s career rushing list with 2,211 yards and could pass Gerald Abraham (2,278 yards, 1984-87) with 68 yards in the opener. With a 1,000-yard season, Valladay would solidify himself as the second-most productive rusher in school history behind Brian Hill (4,287 yards, 2014-16).
113 First-year Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek and starting quarterback Sean Chambers will try to balance the offense after the Cowboys averaged 153.3 passing yards per game in 2020. UW ranked No. 113 out of the 127 FBS teams that played last season in passing offense. In addition to staying healthy, Chambers will have to dramatically improve his career completion percentage (46.3%) to lead Polasek’s offense.
72 Chad Muma is on the preseason Butkus Award watch list after finishing third nationally in tackles per game (11.8) with 72 total stops, including 33 unassisted tackles, in six games last season. The junior linebacker leads a Wyoming defense that returns 10 starters after finishing 16th in the FBS in yards allowed (328.0 per game) and 24th in points allowed (21.0 per game) in 2020.
13-6 Wyoming and Montana State were both members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference from 1919-37. The Cowboys won the first meeting, 6-0, on Oct. 11, 1919, in Casper. Neither team played a game in 1918 due to the influenza pandemic. UW defeated the Bobcats 61-13 in the first-ever game at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 1950. UW leads the overall series 13-6, including an eight-game winning streak and victories in 10 of the last 11 meetings entering Saturday's opener. The Bobcats’ most recent win was a 7-0 victory on Oct. 14, 1933, in Laramie. Saturday’s game will be only the second meeting between the programs this century. The Cowboys opened the Joe Glenn era with a 21-20 win over the Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2003. UW head coach Craig Bohl was 1-1 against Montana State during his time at North Dakota State.
11 Wyoming is expecting a near-sellout for the 2021 opener. There have only been 11 official sellouts at War Memorial Stadium since the venue's dedication on Sept. 23, 1950. The crowds for the Cowboys' home games against Air Force in 1959 (20,257), 1960 (21,217) and 1967 (21,623) all eclipsed the 20,000-seat capacity during the era. The two largest home crowds after the capacity of the War was expanded to 33,500 in 1978 were for games against old rivals Colorado State (34,745, Oct. 18, 1997) and BYU (34,231, Nov. 10, 1990). The last sellout was for Wyoming's 38-14 loss to Nebraska on Sept. 24, 2011 (32,617). The completion of the Wildcatter Stadium Club and Suites in 2010 reduced the official capacity to 30,181, but extra bleachers were added for the Cornhuskers’ visit to the War.