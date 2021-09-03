Wyoming vs Montana State: Key Players

Chambers has a 13-4 record as UW’s starting quarterback but has suffered three season-ending injuries during his career. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior is a dynamic runner with 894 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The focus for Chambers, who has completed only 46.3% of his passed for the Pokes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, has been on developing into a more complete quarterback. UW head coach Craig Bohl raved about Chambers during fall camp before naming him as the starter over Levi Williams. The Cowboys are hoping Chambers, who broke his leg on the third snap of the 2020 season, can stay healthy and get the team off to a fast start like he did in the 2019 opener against Missouri.