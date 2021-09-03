Wyoming vs Montana State: Key Players

MONTANA STATE
Matthew McKay
The Bobcats’ new starting quarterback shouldn’t be intimidated by the large crowd Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Power 5 transfer started North Carolina State’s first five games of the 2019, including the ACC opener against Florida State. McKay was benched after completing 57.3% of his passes for 910 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior arrived in Bozeman in January 2020 and beat out incumbent starter Tucker Rovig during fall camp. First-year Montana State head coach Brent Vigen will need McKay to out-play his former pupil, Wyoming starting quarterback Sean Chambers, in order for the former Cowboys’ offensive coordinator to leave Laramie with an upset win over his former team.
Troy Anderson
UW’s defense is led by middle linebacker Chad Muma, who finished the 2020 season third in the FBS in tackles per game. Montana State counters with Anderson, a 2019 FCS all-American who finished with 46 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception during his 10 games before a season-ending knee injury that season. Anderson, who has also played quarterback and running back during his remarkable career with the Bobcats, will focus exclusively on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. The 6-4, 240-pound senior will be the key to slowing down the Cowboys’ running attack and forcing Sean Chambers into passing situations.
WYOMING
Sean Chambers
Chambers has a 13-4 record as UW’s starting quarterback but has suffered three season-ending injuries during his career. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior is a dynamic runner with 894 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The focus for Chambers, who has completed only 46.3% of his passed for the Pokes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, has been on developing into a more complete quarterback. UW head coach Craig Bohl raved about Chambers during fall camp before naming him as the starter over Levi Williams. The Cowboys are hoping Chambers, who broke his leg on the third snap of the 2020 season, can stay healthy and get the team off to a fast start like he did in the 2019 opener against Missouri.
Ravontae Holt
Holt is the Sean Chambers of UW’s defense. The 6-4, 278-pound senior from Sacramento has suffered three torn ACLs during his career. Now healthy, Holt returns to his spot as the Cowboys’ starting defensive tackle. In 23 games, Holt has 46 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. But the “three technique” position is about engaging offensive linemen, clogging the line of scrimmage and freeing up lanes for players like Chad Muma to make tackles. When the three technique is strong in defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel’s scheme, UW’s defense is strong. The Cowboys expect Holt to return to his dominant form this year.